Comunicado Ayuntamiento de Nerja sobre análisis del agua

- Publicidad -

La primera analítica de aguas en la temporada es excelente para el baño

El Ayuntamiento de Nerja presenta la última analítica oficial realizada por la Junta de Andalucía con fecha 1 de abril de 2019, primera de esta temporada.Su calidad es excelente ya que están muy por debajo de los máximos permitidos (100 y 250 ufc/100 ml respectivamente), como siempre. Ahora tod@s a disfrutar del buen tiempo y de nuestras playas en estas vacaciones. The first water analysis in the season is excellent for bathingNerja Town Hall presents the latest oficial sea water tests made by the Regional Government, Junta de de Andalucia dated 1st April 2019, the first ones of this season. As always, the quality is excelent and much lower than the maximum allowed (100 and 250 ufc/100 ml respectively).

Now during these holidays you can all enjoy of our wonderful weather and of our beaches.